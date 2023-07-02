Photo: Rhea Ripley shows off a stunning new look at WWE Money in the Bank

Rhea Ripley is one of the biggest attractions in WWE at the moment. She looked impressive at Money in the Bank 2023 as she wowed the audience with a stunning new look at the O2 Arena in London.

While The Eradicator is not scheduled for a match at the ongoing premium live event, she accompanied Dominik Mysterio for his match against Cody Rhodes. The 26-year-old donned a new hairstyle for the special event, which caused a huge uproar in the wrestling world.

Check out Rhea's new look in the post below:

Like all of Dom's matches, Rhea Ripley continuously made her presence felt in her fellow Judgment Day stablemate's bout against The American Nightmare. However, even the duo's numbers advantage could not help Dominik as Cody Rhodes picked up a win.

The Eradicator will herself be in action on WWE RAW this coming Monday, where she will take on Natalya with her Women's World Championship on the line. The last encounter between them ended on a humiliating note for the BOAT who was defeated by Mami in 69 seconds on her birthday.

What do you think of Rhea Ripley's title reign so far? Sound off below and let us know your thoughts!

