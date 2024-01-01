[PHOTO] Rhea Ripley spotted with CM Punk

Rhea Ripley has shared a picture with CM Punk in a new "photo dump" on Instagram that looks back at her incredibly successful 2023.

The Nightmare is one of the biggest superstars in WWE today. She had an amazing 2023 and spent the better part of the year holding the Women's World title.

Rhea Ripley recently shared a "photo dump" reel on Instagram, consisting of tons of pictures from the past 12 months. Surprisingly, one of the pictures in the reel featured Ripley and Punk posing backstage.

Check out the post and the picture below:

Ripley and Punk pose for a photo

CM Punk wants to bodyslam Rhea Ripley

On December 30, CM Punk defeated Dominik Mysterio for the second time in a row. After the bout, Punk highlighted Ripley's absence and stated that he was disappointed that she wasn't there. Punk then jokingly said that he was looking forward to bodyslam her.

"Like all of you, I'm disappointed that Rhea Ripley wasn't here tonight. I was looking forward to hoisting her and bodyslamming her to cause California to break down the San Andreas fault and fall into the ocean. Maybe next time. Give yourselves a round of applause you beautiful, beautiful, people. You packed this place, days after Christmas. You spent your hard-earned money and your valuable time to spend time with us and I appreciate that." [H/T SEScoops]

Ripley was mocking CM Punk when he was on the entranceway at Survivor Series: WarGames. In reality, though, she seems like a big fan of the former WWE Champion.

Punk is all fired up now that he's picked two straight wins over Dominik Mysterio. His next goal is to win the 2024 Royal Rumble match and headline WrestleMania 40 in April.

It remains to be seen if a 45-year-old Punk has it in him to survive the match and outlast 29 top superstars.

Drop your reactions to Ripley and Punk's backstage picture!

A former WWE star was upset about his release. He shoots from the hip here.