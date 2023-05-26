[PHOTO] Rhea Ripley trains with 33-year-old WWE Superstar

Rhea Ripley has reacted to a picture of herself and Duke Hudson at the Performance Center that the latter shared on Twitter.

Hudson signed a contract with WWE back on February 11, 2019, and currently performs on the NXT brand. The 33-year-old is good friends with Rhea Ripley in real life.

Duke Hudson recently shared a picture on his official Twitter handle featuring himself and Rhea Ripley. He added an amusing caption to his tweet as well, stating that The Nightmare's presence doesn't made him miserable. Ripley noticed the tweet and had the following to say in response:

"Helping the newbies 💁🏻‍♀️"

Both Rhea Ripley and Duke Hudson hail from Australia

Hudson wrestled in an Australian promotion named Melbourne City Wrestling (MCW) before making his way to WWE. He also competed in a bunch of matches for New Japan Pro-Wrestling and Progress Wrestling.

Duke Hudson is pretty confident about his in-ring skills and has a bright future ahead of him in WWE. In 2021, he participated in the NXT Breakout Tournament. The young gun defeated Ikemen Jiro in the first round of the tournament. He later told the following to Samantha Irvin in a backstage interview:

"Well, my thoughts are that I'm not surprised how I did and I don't think you're surprised, I don't think anyone's surprised with how I did in that first round match. I mean, Duke Hudson winning this tournament, it's fate, it's destiny, obviously. So, I have one message for Jiro and for everyone else. Why don't you tell him yourself... Duke Hudson said, better luck next time," he said. [H/T WrestlingInc]

Unfortunately, Hudson lost to Carmelo Hayes in the second round of the tournament. Hayes won the tournament by defeating Odyssey Jones in the finals. At 33 years old, Duke Hudson still has a lot left in the tank.

It remains to be seen how he fares once he makes it to the main roster somewhere down the line.

