Photo : Rikishi reunites with two popular WWE Superstars

WWE Hall of Famer and Anoa'i family member Rikishi recently reunited with two popular former superstars.

The WWE legend is quite active on social media. He can be seen sharing his thoughts on issues related to The Bloodline regularly. The 58-year-old recently let people know that he met former superstars Chavo Guerrero and The Boogeyman through social media.

Rikishi took to Instagram to share the account of his reunion with the two former superstars. The former Tag Team Champion posted an image of himself alongside The Boogeyman and Chavo Guerrero.

Here is a screengrab of the Instagram Story:

A Screengrab of Rikishi's Instagram Story

Former WWE Superstar Maven reveals why Vince McMahon took Rikishi's Stinkface

The Stinkface is one of the most iconic moves associated with the WWE legend. Many big names had to take this move back in the day, including former Chairman and CEO of the Stamford-based company Vince McMahon.

In a recent AMA video on his YouTube channel, the ex-WWE Superstar was asked about the most insane thing ever done by the co-founder of the company. He had no hesitation in ranking Vince taking the move at the top.

He added that Mr. McMahon did so to set an example. He wanted to encourage the superstars by letting them know that he was willing to do what he was asking the talents to do. It was his way of letting the wrestlers know that they could not potentially say no to anything.

"By far, it has to be him taking the Stinkface from Rikishi. But Vince did that for a reason. Vince wanted everyone to know, 'If I ask you to do something, it's because I'm willing to do it myself.' What are you going to tell him? I'm not going to do that? Nah! He did it for a reason. The boys backstage knew why he was doing it, and it worked outside the ring," Maven said.

What are your thoughts on Maven's remarks? Sound off in the comments section below.

We asked Kane what he thinks of CM Punk coming to WWE right here