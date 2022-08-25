[Photo] Roman Reigns' family member shows off an incredible new tattoo

Roman Reigns' cousin and Bloodline member, Jimmy Uso, got a new tattoo on his birthday.

The Bloodline currently consists of Reigns, Jimmy, and Jey Uso. The faction is regarded as one of the strongest and most dominant groups in modern-day pro wrestling.

The Usos are also the reigning Undisputed WWE Tag Team champions and currently compete under SmackDown, along with The Tribal Chief.

Taking to social media, Jimmy Uso, also known as Jonathan Fatu in real life, posted a photo of his recent tattoo with a message thanking the artist for the birthday present.

"Thank you @samoan_mike for dopest birthday present ever uce. I love this one!! Mike. You the GOAT. Thank you for talks every time we in your chair. Love you uso! 💯🔥," wrote Jimmy.

Check out Jimmy Uso's post below:

Numerous WWE Superstars have reacted to Jimmy's latest ink piece, including the likes of Ronda Rousey, Kofi Kingston, Ricochet, and many more.

Drew McIntyre claimed that Roman Reigns hates his family

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre recently claimed that Roman Reigns hates his family.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, The Scottish Warrior put forth the fact that The Tribal Chief has already given away Paul Heyman to Brock Lesnar.

Furthermore, McIntyre added that Reigns sends The Usos after him every week despite knowing that they would be sent back by the former WWE Champion. McIntyre said:

"You know, Roman, I'm under the impression that he says that he loves his family, does this for his family, but I think he hates his family. He hates the wise man [Paul Heyman]. He sort of sacrificed the wise man to Brock Lesnar. He sends The Usos after me every single week and I keep sending them back every single week. He sends them back, then I send them back again. I'm convinced he genuinely just hates his family."

Roman Reigns will be defending his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle Premium Live event. It would be interesting to see if The Tribal Chief can retain his championship once again or not.

