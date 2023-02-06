[PHOTO] Roxanne Perez displays sliced finger injury after NXT Vengeance Day

WWE NXT Women's Champion, Roxanne Perez, recently suffered a sliced finger injury at the Vengeance Day Premium Live Event.

In late 2022, Perez made history by beating Mandy Rose to win the title and ending her 413-day reign. She defeated Rose's former stablemates Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne in her first defense at Vengeance Day in a Triple Threat Match.

Taking to Instagram, Perez displayed a photo of her injured finger, which has been bandaged since her match last night.

"Sliced my finger open in last night's match give me a hell ya," wrote Roxanne.

Check out a screengrab of Perez's Instagram story:

Roxanne Perez recently spoke about her 2023 Royal Rumble experience

Roxanne Perez competed in this year's Women's Royal Rumble Match, as she entered the 30-Women Rumble as a surprise entrant.

Speaking in a recent interview on the Busted Open podcast, Perez spoke about her Rumble experience, claiming that she belonged in the match.

"The Royal Rumble, I was so nervous in the days leading up to it," Perez said. "Growing up as a kid, the top two pay-per-views that I always wanted to be in were the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania. So, I was like, 'I don't know how I'm going to do it, I'm going to walk out as the countdown ends, crying my eyes out.' I walked out and I didn't cry at all, which I was proud of myself. When I won the championship, it was like, 'Wow, I can't believe this is real.' When I walked out at the Royal Rumble it was more of, 'Wow, I belong here. I've worked so hard for this. I'm here and I did it and I belong here.'"

Perez entered the Royal Rumble Match at #8, and lasted over four minutes. Unfortunately, she was unable to secure a single elimination in the Rumble.

