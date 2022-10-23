[Photo] Sasha Banks spotted back in the ring for the first time since WWE walkout

Ever since her WWE walkout alongside Naomi earlier this year, Sasha Banks has been involved in multiple ventures. From meet-and-greets to multiple public appearances, Banks has kept herself away from the squared circle until now.

Banks seemingly paid a visit to Lucha Libre Barcelona, a wrestling school in Spain, to train with some of its members. The academy's Instagram page posted the following picture with the caption:

"Thank you so much for the visit Mercedes Varnado."

Sasha Banks last competed in WWE in May

Banks' recent run saw her tag alongside Naomi as one half of the Women's Tag Team Champions. The two had a decent reign until they faced some booking issues. On the May 16 episode of WWE RAW, Banks and Naomi walked out of the show, leaving the titles on John Laurinitis' desk who, at the time, was the head of talent relations.

On the next episode of SmackDown, WWE officially condemned the former champions' actions via a message from Michael Cole:

"Sasha Banks and Naomi let us all down. The WWE women's tag team champions walked off the show and walked out of the building during Monday night Raw. They were supposed to take part in this, the six-pack challenge where the winner would be next in line to face Bianca Belair for the Raw women's championship. However, Sasha and Naomi took the tag team championships into the office of our head of talent relations, left them there and then promptly walked out of the arena."

Banks and Naomi are yet to compete again, but recent rumors suggest that it's likely that the two will end up back with WWE.

It has been over five months since they last stepped inside the ring. It remains to be seen what Banks and Naomi will do next.

RECOMMENDED: Are Sasha Banks and Naomi still "active" in WWE?

Is Bray Wyatt coming back with a faction? A Bloodline member thinks so

Poll : 0 votes