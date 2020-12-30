Photo: Sasha Banks shows off her new Ruby Riott-inspired look 

SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks has taken to Instagram to show off her new look, inspired by her colleague and fellow SmackDown Superstar Ruby Riott. The caption suggested that Banks was promoting her upcoming makeup channel and line.

Make up channel and line manifestation in 2021! Bringing back WWE superstars inspirations. Today’s inspiration is the incredible rad @rubyriottwwe #liv2riott #makeup #makeuptutorial #rubyriott hair @nuolawigs

Sasha Banks also shared the pictures on Twitter, reacting to which Ruby Riott tweeted "this is awesome," giving her nod of approval to the amazing makeover. Banks has done a great job with the makeup and wig, as well as replicating Ruby Riott's tattoos.

Sasha Banks and Ruby Riott in WWE recently

Sasha Banks is currently on the top of the women's roster on WWE's blue brand as the SmackDown Women's Champion.

She defeated Bayley at Hell in a Cell a couple of months ago to capture the title for the first time in her career. With that, she also became a women's grand slam champion in WWE. At the recently concluded WWE Slammy Awards 2020, Sasha Banks was named WWE's Female Superstar of the Year.

Ruby Riott has reformed her team with Liv Morgan earlier this year as the new Riott Squad. Recent rumors and TV angles suggest that Riott and Morgan are in for a feud with the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Charlotte Flair and Asuka.