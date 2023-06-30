Create

[PHOTO] Sheamus introduces 26-year-old female star in her main roster debut at WWE live event

By Abhilash Mendhe
Modified Jun 30, 2023 10:38 IST
Sheamus was quite excited to witness the young star
Sheamus is the leader of The Brawling Brutes stable.

Former WWE Champion Sheamus introduced NXT star Lyra Valkyria in her main roster debut at the latest live event.

Lyra Valkyria is an Irish pro wrestler who signed a contract with WWE on 20 January 2020. She has worked in NXT UK and NXT over the past three years.

The 26-year-old competed in her main roster debut at the June 29 live event in Dublin, her hometown. The young gun was introduced to the WWE Universe by none other than Sheamus, who hails from Ireland as well.

Great to see Ireland's own Lyra Valkyria introduced by Sheamus to make her 3Arena @WWE debut.#WWEDublin https://t.co/kETtvj3p2Z

Lyra Valkyria took on Scarlett Bordeaux in a singles match. She picked up a win over Scarlett and celebrated with The Celtic Warrior as the live crowd cheered for the duo.

Sheamus isn't the only top name who's high on Lyra Valkyria

Lyra Valkyria recently attacked Jacy Jayne on an episode of NXT. Soon after, WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley reacted to the attack and referred to Valkyria as a badass.

Before making it to WWE, Valkyria worked in several promotions, including OTT, FCP, and wXw. She recently took on Tiffany Stratton in a match contested for the latter's NXT Women's title but failed to beat her.

It would be interesting to see how Lyra Valkyria fares in WWE in the coming years. At 26 years old, she has a long road ahead of her in the promotion.

Did Lyra Valkyria impress you during her stint on WWE NXT?

Edited by Neda Ali
