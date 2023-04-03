[PHOTO] Sheamus tweets three-word message after incredible title match against Gunther and Drew McIntyre

Sheamus took to social media to share a three-word message and a backstage photo of himself alongside fellow WWE star Drew McIntyre.

At WrestleMania 39, The Celtic Warrior once again came close to winning the Intercontinental Championship. Following a hard-fought match, Gunther retained his title by pinning McIntyre.

Taking to Twitter, the 45-year-old star shared a backstage photo featuring himself and McIntyre after their physical bout.

"One word… PINTS!! #BangerMania," wrote Sheamus.

This wasn't the first time the Irishman came close to winning the Intercontinental Championship. At last year's Clash at the Castle, he was involved in a hard-hitting singles match against Gunther. The Ring General came out on top on that occasion as well and even picked up the win when the two men crossed paths on SmackDown.

Throughout his illustrious career, Sheamus has won the WWE Championship, United States Championship, and both the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Championships. Winning the Intercontinental Title would make him a Grand Slam Champion.

It now remains to be seen what plans WWE has in store for the multi-time world champion and his faction, the Brawling Brutes. The same could be said for McIntyre.

