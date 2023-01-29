[PHOTO] Sonya Deville displays nasty cut she suffered at the Royal Rumble

Sonya Deville displayed a nasty cut that she suffered at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event last night.

The 29-year-old entered the Women's Rumble Match at the #27 spot and lasted ten minutes. She also managed to secure three eliminations before being dumped over the top rope by the returning Asuka.

Taking to Twitter, Deville shared a three-word message and displayed a cut above her eyebrow.

"I’m a beast!" wrote Deville

The Women's Royal Rumble Match was won by Rhea Ripley, who kick-started the bout from the #1 spot and went all the way alongside Liv Morgan. Morgan entered at #2.

Asuka, who had been away from WWE programming for months, was in the final three with Ripley and Morgan. The Eradicator eliminated both women in a unique finish to win her first-ever Royal Rumble Match.

Sonya Deville gained momentum ahead of her title match with Charlotte Flair

Sonya Deville has earned herself a shot at Charlotte Flair's SmackDown Women's Championship. The two women will collide on the blue brand. Deville and Flair have been involved in a feud since The Queen returned to the company.

On the final SmackDown of 2022, Flair made her surprise return and challenged Ronda Rousey immediately for the SmackDown Women's Championship. She ended up winning the impromptu title match-up.

During a recent backstage segment, Adam Pearce confirmed the match between Deville and Flair. A win for the former authority figure would mark her first championship victory in WWE, but getting past Flair would be quite a test.

The 29-year-old star has gained a lot of momentum ahead of the title match, courtesy of her solid performance at the Women's Royal Rumble Match.

