[PHOTO] Spike Dudley looks almost unrecognizable as The Dudley Boyz reunite after seven years

The Dudley Boyz recently reunited at an event and D-Von Dudley shared a picture of the trio on his official Twitter handle.

Dudley Boyz is regarded by many as one of the greatest tag teams to ever grace the squared circle. Many fans believe that the tandem is the best tag team in pro-wrestling history. For a significant period during Dudley Boyz's run, Spike Dudley was a part of the group.

At a recent event, the three WWE veterans reunited after seven long years. D-Von Dudley wrote the following in the caption to the Twitter photo that he shared:

"The boyz reunited again for the first time in about 7 years Bubba, spike and D’Von the Dudley boyz!!! #ecw."

You can check out his Twitter post below:

D-von Dudley HOF @TestifyDVon The boyz reunited again for the first time in about 7 years Bubba, spike and D’Von the Dudley boyz!!! #ecw The boyz reunited again for the first time in about 7 years Bubba, spike and D’Von the Dudley boyz!!! #ecw https://t.co/LV2hp3RRcJ

A lot of fans seemed surprised over Spike Dudley's appearance while posing with The Dudley Boyz

When fans discuss the most charismatic teams in WWE history, The Dudley Boyz are bound to come up in the conversation. The trio was incredibly popular as mid-card acts during the early 2000s.

Spike Dudley mostly stayed away from the limelight after his pro-wrestling career came to an end. Many fans seemed surprised over how different he looked in the picture that D-Von shared:

dwayne @dwayne94486770 🤣 @TestifyDVon D-von looks like D-von, Bubba looks like Bully Ray, Spike??? that's not spike! i think that's Billie Corgan! I think Dvon got the wrong guy @TestifyDVon D-von looks like D-von, Bubba looks like Bully Ray, Spike??? that's not spike! i think that's Billie Corgan! I think Dvon got the wrong guy 😂🤣😝

𝓏𝔢яσ✮ @zugalo333 @TestifyDVon Why does little Spike look like Gillberg ? @TestifyDVon Why does little Spike look like Gillberg ?

Nick @MachinegunnNick @TestifyDVon God, I don't even recognize Spike at all. Probably cuz he's bald now and not a twig anymore. @TestifyDVon God, I don't even recognize Spike at all. Probably cuz he's bald now and not a twig anymore.

Malik @NellysBurner @TestifyDVon I really can’t recognize spike without hair @TestifyDVon I really can’t recognize spike without hair 😂

Back in 2015, Bubba Ray Dudley made a surprise appearance during the Royal Rumble match. Unfortunately, D-Von didn't appear that night. Here's what Bubba had to say about D-Von's absence:

"I really wished D-Von could have been there, and if you go back and you watch the [Royal] Rumble again, about 30 seconds before I got eliminated, the crowd starts chanting 'We Want D-Von.' I think that people always use the term 'the roof would have blown off the place,' but I think if Devon would have came out and the Dudleys would have been standing in the middle of the ring at the Royal Rumble, I think you would have had the same reaction, if not a bigger reaction, as we got in the Barclays Center in Brooklyn when me and Devon got back together." [h/t Bleacher Report]

The Dudley Boyz were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2018. The inductions were done by none other than their former WWE rivals Edge and Christian. Here's hoping Spike Dudley joins the duo in the WWE Hall of Fame, somewhere down the line.

Do you think Spike Dudley deserves a solo WWE Hall of Fame induction? Give your thoughts in the comment section below.

