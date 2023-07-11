[Photo] Stephanie McMahon looks sensational in one of the rare sightings since leaving WWE earlier this year

Since leaving WWE earlier this year, Stephanie McMahon has kept a low profile. However, the latest pic of the Billion Dollar Princess, along with her husband Triple H, is making the rounds on social media.

The 46-year-old was involved with the Stamford-based promotion from an early age and played various on-screen and off-screen roles throughout her career. She played a major part in the 'Women's Revolution' that changed the way female wrestling was perceived.

After Vince McMahon was put under investigation by the company's board of directors for alleged misconduct, he stepped down as chairman and CEO of WWE. He was replaced by his daughter, who became the interim Chairwoman and co-CEO along with Nick Khan. However, the 77-year-old returned to the global juggernaut earlier this year, which caused a lot of turmoil in the wrestling world.

Amid all the chaos, Stephanie McMahon also announced her resignation. While the Billion Dollar Princess has rarely been since the announcement, a picture of her with Triple H recently emerged on social media. Safe to say, the 46-year-old has not missed the beat in her time away from the limelight.

Stephanie McMahon also wrestled a few matches in WWE

Other than managing many things behind the scenes, Stephanie McMahon also played various on-screen roles during her time with the Stamford-based promotion.

The Billion Dollar Princess was involved in romantic storylines, took risky bumps, and even served as an authority figure in her dad's company. While she mostly stayed away from the squared circle, she did don her wrestling boots on some occasions.

According to Cagematch, the 46-year-old has wrestled in 24 matches, with her latest one coming at WrestleMania 34, where she teamed up with Triple H to take on Ronda Rousey and Kurt Angle. This was also Rousey's first match in WWE.

In addition to competing in numerous matches, Stephanie McMahon also won the WWF Women's Championship on one occasion. Her last singles match was in 2014, when she defeated Brie Bella.

