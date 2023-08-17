[PHOTO] Sunny looks almost unrecognizable in new court photo

WWE Hall of Famer Sunny aka Tammy Sytch looks almost unrecognizable in a new photo that's currently making the rounds on the internet.

Last year, the WWE veteran was involved in a car accident in Florida that resulted in the passing of a 75-year-old man called Julian Lasseter. She is now facing a maximum of 25 years in jail.

A new photo of Sunny in court is now circulating on Twitter and the WWE legend is looking almost unrecognizable.

Check out the photo below:

Sunny was one of the biggest stars of the Attitude Era

Sytch worked for several promotions during her heyday but she is mostly known for her four-year stint in WWE in 1994-98. She was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011. Here's what she said about being approached by WWE for the induction while speaking with VOC Wrestling Nation:

"When I got the phone call I had no idea what was going on. I was packing for a vacation in Mexico. It was a Monday night at 9:30 and Johnny Ace called; I thought it was really odd that Johnny would call me during the show. About 15 minutes into the call, he asked me to turn on RAW; at the time, they were announcing Shawn's induction into the Hall of Fame. He then told me that he was talking to Vince and they wanted me to be the second inductee. I cried for about 3 minutes. It was January 10, 2011 that I was told I was going to be inducted." [H/T WrestlingInc]

Sytch has had a long history of issues with the law. She has been arrested in the past for third-degree burglary, DUI, disorderly conduct, and unlawful possession of a weapon.