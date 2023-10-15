[PHOTO] The Undertaker spotted with Jade Cargill

The Undertaker was spotted with Jade Cargill in a new behind-the-scenes photo shared by WWE.

Last Tuesday, the star-studded edition of WWE NXT led to several big backstage reunions and many first-time encounters. The Undertaker was spotted with numerous top names backstage at the white-and-gold show.

In a new image that WWE shared on its official website, The Undertaker can be seen having a chat with the company's new high-profile recruit, Jade Cargill. Check out the photo below:

WWE legend thinks Jade Cargill looks like a superhero

Since Cargill made her first televised appearance in WWE, several legends and current stars have heaped praise on her.

On his Hall of Fame podcast, NXT commentator Booker T said that Cargill was a star and looked like a superhero. Check out his full comments below:

"What a star, man. What a star. How’d she look, man? She looked like a superhero. No, I mean incredible. Besides the marriage and the mother thing, man, She looked great. She looked, like I say, like she was carved out of granite. I think she was airbrushed. She looked like she didn’t even look real. That’s how put together she really is. And we are definitely blessed to have someone like Jade Cargill on the roster. She’s the star. She’s a future super, super duper star. And I think she’s in the right place for us getting to that next level." [H/T 411Mania]

WWE is leaving no stone unturned when it comes to promoting Cargill as a legit star. She recently had a face-off with her real-life friend, Charlotte Flair, and fans are excited to see the two top female athletes battle it out in the ring somewhere down the line.

What are your predictions for Cargill's WWE run? Will she hold a Women's Championship before the end of 2023? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.