[PHOTO] Top female star trying to convince Goldberg to join WWE's rivals after being spotted with him at the airport

It's 2023, and Goldberg is surprisingly the hottest free agent in professional wrestling after his WWE contract reportedly expired last December. Jordynne Grace recently bumped into the former WCW Champion at the airport and claimed she's trying to get him to sign with IMPACT Wrestling.

As first reported by Fightful Select, Goldberg's WWE deal expired in December 2022, and he has since maintained a relatively low profile. As things stand, the 56-year-old has yet to sign with a company despite attracting a lot of interest in the wrestling world.

Amidst speculation about his future in the business, Goldberg has given fans online a lot to talk about by posing for a photo with Jordynne Grace. The former Knockouts Champion's caption makes matters even more interesting, as you can view below:

"Trying to convince the hottest free agent to come to @IMPACTWRESTLING 🔥 @Goldberg @ATLairport," tweeted Grace, along with a candid photo with the former WWE star.

We're pretty confident that fans at the IMPACT Zone would certainly not mind seeing Goldberg join the promotion even though, on paper, it might seem like an implausible move.

Moreover, even if IMPACT Wrestling is genuinely interested in onboarding the former Universal Champion, they might face stiff competition from other major organizations.

AEW's Tony Khan has reportedly already held talks with WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg's reps

The last time wrestling fans saw the veteran star perform inside the squared circle was at Elimination Chamber in February 2022, where he lost to Roman Reigns in a world title match.

Goldberg has been a free agent for quite some time, and as per Fightful, Tony Khan has apparently already spoken to the superstar's representatives for "other deals as well."

It was noted that multiple promotions had shown interest in booking Bill Goldberg, with one offer allegedly coming in from Israel.

However, the WWE Hall of Famer has not announced his next move in professional wrestling and could be assessing his options before he signs on the dotted line.

The AEW President even addressed Goldberg's free agency during a recent interview with The Bet, revealing that the developments surrounding the veteran are "something to keep an eye out for."

Tony Khan's intriguing comments have increased the chances of Goldberg's possible arrival in AEW, but do you see it happening? What about a shocking stint at IMPACT Wrestling? Share your predictions about what's next for Goldberg in the comment section below.

Poll : 0 votes