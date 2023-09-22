[PHOTO] Top WWE star reveals massive arm tattoo

WWE
By Abhilash Mendhe
Modified Sep 22, 2023 08:19 IST
He shared a couple of pictures of the tattoo on Instagram
A top WWE Superstar has revealed a massive arm tattoo that he recently got.

Finn Balor has been doing quite well as a member of The Judgment Day for over a year. He is also one-half of the current Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions along with Damian Priest.

He recently visited a tattoo artist and got an insane tattoo that covers his entire arm. The Prince shared the picture of his tattoo on Instagram as well.

Check it out below:

WWE veteran Finn Balor talks about his pro-wrestling character

Balor was one of the biggest babyfaces in World Wrestling Entertainment back in the day.

Today, he is a full-fledged heel and seemingly enjoys every moment. He recently had a chat on After The Bell with Corey Graves and stated that he was born to be a bad guy. Check out his comments below:

“I was born to be a heel. When I started this at 18 years old, I was a heel for years upon years, and it wasn’t until I came to NXT in my first run that I started to learn or to he thought of how to be a babyface. It was something that was very much a WWE directive, that’s how they saw me, but that’s not really how I see myself. So it’s been very much an exploratory couple months for me and kind of getting back to what I feel I do best, or at least what makes me happiest in the ring." [H/T WrestleZone]

Balor is 42 and still has a lot left in the tank. His fans would love to see him have a world title reign before he calls it quits somewhere down the line.

Drop your reactions to Finn Balor's tattoo in the comments section below!

Edited by Angana Roy
