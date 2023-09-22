[PHOTO] Top WWE star reveals massive arm tattoo

A top WWE Superstar has revealed a massive arm tattoo that he recently got.

Finn Balor has been doing quite well as a member of The Judgment Day for over a year. He is also one-half of the current Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions along with Damian Priest.

He recently visited a tattoo artist and got an insane tattoo that covers his entire arm. The Prince shared the picture of his tattoo on Instagram as well.

WWE veteran Finn Balor talks about his pro-wrestling character

Balor was one of the biggest babyfaces in World Wrestling Entertainment back in the day.

Today, he is a full-fledged heel and seemingly enjoys every moment. He recently had a chat on After The Bell with Corey Graves and stated that he was born to be a bad guy. Check out his comments below:

“I was born to be a heel. When I started this at 18 years old, I was a heel for years upon years, and it wasn’t until I came to NXT in my first run that I started to learn or to he thought of how to be a babyface. It was something that was very much a WWE directive, that’s how they saw me, but that’s not really how I see myself. So it’s been very much an exploratory couple months for me and kind of getting back to what I feel I do best, or at least what makes me happiest in the ring." [H/T WrestleZone]

Balor is 42 and still has a lot left in the tank. His fans would love to see him have a world title reign before he calls it quits somewhere down the line.

