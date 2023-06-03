[PHOTO] Triple H reveals a brand-new Universal Championship design on SmackDown to celebrate Roman Reigns' achievement

Triple H came out before the main event of SmackDown to commemorate Roman Reigns' 1000 days as the Universal Champion. To celebrate this, he introduced a brand new championship design.

For over a year, Roman Reigns has been walking around with two Championship belts after unifying the WWE and the Universal Titles.

Triple H was full of praise for Roman Reigns, who he mentioned has the longest Championship reign in WWE in nearly four decades. After he said his piece, The Game introduced a new design for the Universal Championship, which is essentially a shinier version of the WWE Title.

New Championship designs are always exciting, and it will be interesting to see the reactions to the title design. Ultimately, it will be overshadowed in favor of what happened in the main event segment.

It makes more sense to have one championship, but it effectively means that the lineage of the WWE Title is now fully merged with the Universal Title - unless it happens to be renamed down the line.

