PHOTO: Two female WWE Superstars spotted with Jimmy Uso and his wife Trinity (fka Naomi)

Jimmy Uso and his wife Trinity Fatu, formerly known as Naomi in WWE, were recently spotted with Bayley and Tamina Snuka.

Bayley is good friends with Trinity in real life. She has often been spotted with Trinity and Mercedes Mone following their departures from WWE. The Role Model was also in attendance for Mone's debut in New Japan Pro Wrestling back at Wrestle Kingdom 17.

Taking to Instagram, Bayley shared a photo of her having a good time with Jimmy, Trinity, and Tamina.

After a dispute with the WWE creative team, Trinity and Mone walked out of the company back in 2022. The two superstars also vacated the Women's Tag Team Championship in the process.

Earlier this year, the former Naomi confirmed that she was no longer with WWE as she proceeded to sign with IMPACT Wrestling. The 35-year-old is the current IMPACT Knockouts Champion.

Bayley, meanwhile, is the leader of Damage CTRL. At the recently concluded Fastlane premium live event, she assisted IYO SKY in retaining the Women's Championship in a Triple Threat Match against Charlotte Flair and Asuka.

Jimmy Uso is currently a part of The Bloodline storyline

At this year's edition of SummerSlam, Jimmy Uso returned to WWE and turned heel. Jimmy prevented his brother Jey Uso from winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship from Roman Reigns.

Following his brother's betrayal, Jey jumped ship to Monday Night RAW. Meanwhile, Jimmy once again aligned himself with The Bloodline. At Fastlane, Jimmy and Solo Sikoa teamed up for a tag team match against LA Knight and John Cena.

The Bloodline duo ended up on the losing side and now possibly have to face the wrath of Roman Reigns, who will be returning tomorrow on SmackDown.

