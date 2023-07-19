Photo: Uncle Howdy finally unmasked in WWE2K23

Uncle Howdy has yet to appear without a mask on WWE television. However, Bray Wyatt's associate has been unmasked in WWE2K23.

Howdy first appeared on SmackDown last year, attacking Wyatt. The two went on to form an alliance of sorts, with the masked man aiding the former Universal Champion in his feuds against LA Knight and Bobby Lashley. Howdy has not been seen on SmackDown since March of this year when he failed to successfully sneak-attack Lashley.

For the best part of a year, fans have questioned the true identity of Uncle Howdy. Bray's real-life brother Bo Dallas has been heavily rumored to be the man behind the mask. The mysterious character's face has finally been revealed in the Stamford-based promotion's newest video game.

Content Creator Status™ tweeted the image of Uncle Howdy unmasked.

"This is what Uncle Howdy looks like unmasked in #WWE2K23," he tweeted.

Could Bray Wyatt return to WWE alongside popular stable?

Bray Wyatt has not been seen on television since March.

His storyline with Uncle Howdy was a confusing one for fans, with many questioning whether it should be revisited or not when the 36-year-old returns to the company.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, veteran wrestling journalist Bill Apter pitched an interesting idea for the Eater of Worlds' return, suggesting that he could join The Judgment Day.

"How about bringing Bray Wyatt back into The Judgment Day?" said Bill Apter. [28:18 - 28:21]

The legend went on to state that Wyatt could re-form the Wyatt Family and combine the group with the RAW stable.

"Put them [The Wyatt Family] in the Judgment Day, yeah," added Apter. [28:30 -28:32]

