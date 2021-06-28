Photo: Vince McMahon spotted making a rare non-WWE appearance at a comedy show

Vince McMahon is known to be a workaholic who rarely makes any public appearances. The popular legend goes that Vince McMahon's life revolves around the gym and WWE, and anything beyond is either hidden away from the public eye, or it just doesn't exist!

The 75-year-old WWE boss partially busted the myth recently as he stepped out to attend Dave Chappelle's comedy show at the Premier Theater in Mashantucket, CT.

Vince McMahon was spotted at the show on Saturday night alongside comedian Donnell Rawlings. Stephanie McMahon is also visible in the backstage photo posted by Rawlings:

It's great to see the WWE chairman unwind, and it's even more satisfying to know that Vince McMahon is a Dave Chappelle fan.

Vince McMahon at Dave Chappelle's comedy show in Connecticut. No word yet on if any new writers were hired. https://t.co/r1dLQe1ixY pic.twitter.com/SHgcNqesS6 — Meltzer Said What? (@MeltzerSaidWhat) June 27, 2021

Vince McMahon and the changes in WWE due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Vince McMahon's work ethic is second to none as he is either at the Gorilla position or spearheading meetings pertaining to WWE's operations.

A lot has happened in the WWE ever since the COVID-19 pandemic brought about an unexpected change in the business. Vince McMahon and his vast team have held ground in specific locations for brief periods during the ThunderDome era.

WWE is all set to return to active touring from July 16th onwards, and the entire WWE entourage led by Vince McMahon will surely cherish the chance to get back on the road again.

As noted above, WWE has undergone massive changes since the pandemic took over as an astoundingly high number of superstars have been released since April 2020 due to budget cuts.

Under the new and ruthless direction of WWE President and Chief Revenue Officer Nick Khan, the company managed to rake in impressive profits despite the ongoing pandemic.

Many people believe WWE is setting itself up for a potential sale, but we've heard nothing apart from the usual speculation on the matter.

Vince McMahon has also reportedly reverted to WWE's old hiring practices as the promotion is now looking for younger and physically bigger wrestlers.

WWE is ready to enter a crucial phase in July, and Vince McMahon will indeed have a few surprises up his sleeve. Dave Chappelle at SummerSlam? You never quite know!

