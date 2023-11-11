Photo: Vince McMahon spotted with walking cane following major TKO stock sale

Former WWE CEO Vince McMahon was spotted in a rare public appearance with a walking cane at hand following the major decision to sell a significant amount of his TKO shares.

Vince McMahon has been leading a quiet private life for some time now, only stepping out into the limelight for a few public occasions ever since he retired as CEO and Chairman of the WWE. However, McMahon was soon appointed as the Executive Chairman of the TKO Group after the WWE was merged with the UFC parent company.

Recently, a report from Dave Meltzer emerged that McMahon is selling over 8 million shares out of a staggering 28.84 million owned to his name. The shares were sold back to TKO and amassed around 713 million dollars for him.

Following the major sale, Vince McMahon was spotted in public holding a walking cane and a fan who clicked a picture with him. The fan referred to him through the viral meme of McMahon crying on camera.

Expand Tweet

At the time being, it has not been revealed how the decision to sell around 30% of his shares will affect his current role in the TKO holdings group. WWE was sold to Endeavour in April of this year in an incredible 9.3 billion dollar deal, forming TKO, which is worth 20 billion.

The Vince McMahon crying meme explained and why he was in tears

The infamous clip of the former CEO and Chairman of WWE coming to tears has gone viral again, as a meme this time. The clip of the TKO Executive Chairman showing his emotions to the world has been hugely recognized by the wrestling world and used by multiple wrestling pages before it was used as a meme.

The clip of the 78-year-old billionaire, however, originates from WWE's Undertaker: The Last Ride documentary that aimed to shed light on the legendary career of the Phenom himself. In the documentary, Vince McMahon was interviewed about their close personal relationship after working with each other for 25 years.

In the middle of the interview, Vince McMahon would proceed to get overly emotional over the times he's shared with The Undertaker and would signal the camera crew to cut the recording.

Here is an example of the meme below:

Expand Tweet

The context of the clip, however, still might not stop it from continuing forth as a meme in the wrestling community and all over social media in general.

We asked Kane what he thinks of CM Punk coming to WWE right here