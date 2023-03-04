Photo: What happened with the crying girl after Rhea Ripley's win on WWE SmackDown?

A young fan was left very disappointed on WWE SmackDown after Rhea Ripley defeated Liv Morgan. She broke down in tears soon after the win and was shown on TV crying freely.

While most adults know that WWE is kayfabe, and Rhea Ripley is a major crowd favorite for most, it's important to remember that for younger fans, the results and what goes on in WWE are still authentic. Naturally disappointed at seeing Morgan lose, the younger fan could not contain her emotions at the time.

Thankfully, after the match was over and the show went to the commercials, the little girl was found by her favorite wrestler. Liv Morgan went to the crowd and talked to the girl before giving her a hug.

For a child, such a moment would only solidify their support for Morgan. Hopefully, she felt better after being consoled by Morgan.

WWE has gone out of its way to make things right with younger fans and have even invited them backstage to meet superstars. While that may or may not happen this time, Ripley's reputation as a heel received a major boost after the moment.

