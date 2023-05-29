PHOTO: WWE calls star warrior; seen backstage laid out with icepack

WWE called Ilja Dragunov a warrior after his brutal match against Dijak tonight at NXT Battleground.

Ilja Dragunov and Dijak have been feuding with each other since April. Their rivalry intensified at Spring Breakin' when Dijak viciously attacked Ilja Dragunov. In the weeks that followed, a Last Man Standing match was scheduled between the two men for NXT Battleground.

During the match, Ilja Dragunov took a merciless beating from Dijak. He also busted open his jaw after going through a table chin-first. However, he managed to recover and hit his signature jumping forearm strike picking up the win.

Following the brutal encounter, WWE was quick to acknowledge Ilja Dragunov, who showed he had the heart of a warrior tonight. WWE NXT's Twitter handle also shared a picture of the former NXT UK Champion laid out backstage with an ice pack.

"You are a warrior, @UNBESIEGBAR_ZAR. #NXTBattleground," the tweet stated.

Check out the tweet below:

The wounds of battle are visible throughout Ilja's body. Fans will have to wait and see if this was enough to put an end to their rivalry. It will also be interesting to see whether Dragunov will get a title opportunity soon.

