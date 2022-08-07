[Photo] WWE Hall of Famer spotted interacting with a member of The Bloodline backstage at SummerSlam

At the recently concluded SummerSlam premium live event, The Undertaker was spotted backstage interacting with WWE stars, including members of The Bloodline.

WWE recently uploaded a host of backstage photos from The Biggest Party of The Summer. The Phenom was seen interacting with the likes of Happy Corbin, Brock Lesnar, and Jimmy Uso in the images.

At the show, The Usos were victorious over The Street Profits, retaining their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships yet again.

In the main event of the show, The Bloodline's third member, Roman Reigns, defeated Brock Lesnar in a gruesome Last Man Standing Match. The champion was taken to his absolute limit but interference from Jimmy and Jey led to another big win for the 37-year-old.

The Phenom is no stranger to both Reigns and Lesnar, having lost to both men at WrestleMania in the past.

The Bloodline's Roman Reigns will defend his titles at Clash at the Castle

At WWE's upcoming Clash at the Castle show, Roman Reigns will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre. The match was confirmed after The Tribal Chief retained both his world titles at SummerSlam over Brock Lesnar.

Clash at the Castle will be taking place in Cardiff, Wales, and will be WWE's first premium live event in the UK since SummerSlam 1992. A match featuring The Usos is yet to be confirmed for the show.

Interestingly enough, on this week's episode of WWE SmackDown, Reigns and McIntyre came face-to-face ahead of their big collision. However, shortly afterward, a returning Karrion Kross set his sights on The Scottish Warrior and assaulted him.

The former NXT Champion, along with Scarlett, then sent a warning to Reigns. He hinted at going after The Tribal Chief and his world championships in a potential collision between the two men down the road.

