Photo: WWE hilariously ruins Karrion Kross' intimidating entrance

A minor mistake hilariously ruined the intimidating aura of Karrion Kross' menacing entrance at a WWE live event in Atlanta.

Kross was one of the first returns of the new regime as he arrived to warn the top stars on the roster with partner Scarlett by his side. The former NXT Champion also returned to his impressive original entrance, which has always been one of his standout features.

Karrion Kross is looking to build himself up to be the same wrecking monster he has been in NXT. However, it seems that small mistakes during his intimidating entrance being hampered could disturb his path.

The WWE live event at Atlanta's State Farm Arena placed an inflatable reindeer Christmas decoration prop that didn't positively affect The Doom Walker's entrance as he came out.

However, we're sure Karrion Kross might've taken it in stride as he walked down to face his opponent.

WWE Legend fires a heated shot at Karrion Kross

Kross has dealt with his previous feud with Drew McIntyre and found himself a new target in Rey Mysterio.

The former world champion recently returned from an injury. He took issue with Karrion Kross trying to provoke him. The Doom Walker shared a story with the iconic highflyer about an old horse that needed to be put down, hinting it was time for Rey to be handled the same way.

Backstage correspondent Megan Morant interviewed Mysterio on SmackDown Lowdown for his thoughts about the whole situation. The Legendary luchador stated that he had built a prestigious career by defying impossible odds; Karrion Kross is nothing special.

"Well, I'm not gonna just sit there with my arms crossed and listen to his [Kross] passive-aggressive ramblings. If he likes stories so much, I have a story for him. It's about an undersized guy who had big dreams and he defied all odds his entire life. With time, maybe he couldn't run as fast or jump as high, but it's what's in here that really mattered. He was driven by an unbreakable spirit," Rey Mysterio said.

Karrion Kross has his way of fighting masked wrestlers

It remains to be seen how the story between the WWE Legend and Karrion Kross unfolds in the coming weeks.

