  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • PHOTO: WWE icon Vince McMahon shows off new look

PHOTO: WWE icon Vince McMahon shows off new look

By Ishan Dubey
Modified Oct 17, 2025 06:58 GMT
Former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon (Image via WWE
Former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon (Image via WWE's Official Website)

Former WWE CEO Vince McMahon was recently spotted with a new look during his recent appearance. McMahon had appeared for a court hearing for a case involving a car accident from earlier this year. He met a fan outside the court after his hearing where he can be seen with a new look.

Ad

McMahon served as the CEO of WWE for decades before voluntarily stepping down from his position on June 17th 2022. His daughter Stephanie was named as the interim chairwoman who then became the permanent Chairwoman and co-CEO with Nick Khan following Vince's retirement.

Vince has always been surrounded with controversies throughout his career and it doesn't seem to stop. He appeared for a court hearing in Connecticut Traffic Court recently for his car accident case from July of this year. Following the hearing, the WWE chairman will now get a special probation.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

After appearing in court , Vince met with a fan outside and they got a picture clicked. In the picture, Vince seems to have changed his look with by dying his hair white from the middle.

10 WWE Stars Who Are Now Banned - Find Out Now!

Ad

This new look of the former WWE Chairman garnered mixed reactions from fans. It will be interesting to see if we will ever see Vince McMahon on WWE programming again.

Vince McMahon was issued a misdemeanor summon for reckless driving

McMahon was involved in a car accident on July 24th as his car struck Barbara Doran's car on the Merritt Parkway. In the accident report given by the Connecticut State Police, it was reported that the crash happened while Vince was driving his 2024 Bentley Continental.

Ad

He was driving on the right lane of the Parkway before he crashed with the BMW followed by the Median. During the incident, a Ford Fusion that was driving on the south side of the highway was also hit by some flying debris. Fortunately, no serious injuries were reported from incident.

Vince McMahon has been granted the special probation for one year provided that he donates $1000 to charity and drives only under the condition that he's properly insured and licensed. If he manages to stay out of trouble, the charges on him of reckless driving and following too closely will also be dropped.

About the author
Ishan Dubey

Ishan Dubey

Twitter icon

Ishan Dubey is a pro wrestling writer for Sportskeeda, with a lifelong love for professional wrestling that began when he was 5, watching the 2011 Royal Rumble. While pursuing a BCom Hons degree at the University of Delhi, his dedication to wrestling has driven his career.
With years of freelance writing experience, Ishan reports on WWE, adhering to strict guidelines and using official sources to maintain accuracy and give readers the best stories and information. His favorite wrestlers include CM Punk, for always sticking to his beliefs, and Kenny Omega, whom he considers the "god of professional wrestling."
Outside wrestling, Ishan enjoys watching sitcoms, listening to rock and metal music, and writing poems and stories. A passionate debater, he often finds himself in front of a podium when not at his laptop.
One of his favorite moments was having a Kenny Omega poster he made reshared by Omega himself on Instagram.

Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences

Quick Links

Edited by Ishan Dubey
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications