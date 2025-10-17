PHOTO: WWE icon Vince McMahon shows off new look

Former WWE CEO Vince McMahon was recently spotted with a new look during his recent appearance. McMahon had appeared for a court hearing for a case involving a car accident from earlier this year. He met a fan outside the court after his hearing where he can be seen with a new look. McMahon served as the CEO of WWE for decades before voluntarily stepping down from his position on June 17th 2022. His daughter Stephanie was named as the interim chairwoman who then became the permanent Chairwoman and co-CEO with Nick Khan following Vince's retirement.Vince has always been surrounded with controversies throughout his career and it doesn't seem to stop. He appeared for a court hearing in Connecticut Traffic Court recently for his car accident case from July of this year. Following the hearing, the WWE chairman will now get a special probation.After appearing in court , Vince met with a fan outside and they got a picture clicked. In the picture, Vince seems to have changed his look with by dying his hair white from the middle. This new look of the former WWE Chairman garnered mixed reactions from fans. It will be interesting to see if we will ever see Vince McMahon on WWE programming again. Vince McMahon was issued a misdemeanor summon for reckless drivingMcMahon was involved in a car accident on July 24th as his car struck Barbara Doran's car on the Merritt Parkway. In the accident report given by the Connecticut State Police, it was reported that the crash happened while Vince was driving his 2024 Bentley Continental.He was driving on the right lane of the Parkway before he crashed with the BMW followed by the Median. During the incident, a Ford Fusion that was driving on the south side of the highway was also hit by some flying debris. Fortunately, no serious injuries were reported from incident. Vince McMahon has been granted the special probation for one year provided that he donates $1000 to charity and drives only under the condition that he's properly insured and licensed. If he manages to stay out of trouble, the charges on him of reckless driving and following too closely will also be dropped.