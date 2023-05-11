Former WWE Champion Hulk Hogan is still in incredible shape, judging by his latest post.

The Hulkster is quite active on his official Twitter handle. He occasionally shares pictures of himself as he still regularly hits the gym to keep himself in shape.

Hulk Hogan recently shared a couple of pictures on Twitter. The Immortal Onewrote an inspirational message and showed off his massive pythons. Check out the tweet below:

"Train for the future, perfect one task, then use those skills to perfect every aspect of your life. Body, mind, spirit all work together to achieve greatness in relationships, faith and quality of life. Just keep runnin wild brother!!! Amen HH"

Hulk Hogan's journey toward getting fit wasn't an easy one

Hogan has been an incredibly jacked and muscular guy for almost the entirety of his pro wrestling career. There was a time, though, when he wasn't in shape and decided to work on his health.

Hogan spoke to James Arthur Ray in 2013 and opened up about his decision to work towards getting in shape. Here's what he said:

“I made a decision to be the best I could be. Whether it was school, physicality or eating or trying getting in shape and start changing from that point. I put the overeating of the junk food right away.[…] I made a middle of the road decision to not overeat anymore. Slowly but surely, as my body started to come back down as far as the size and volume of weight I had. I started to get more confident. Got more lighter on my feet, got better at the little sports I was playing. It gave me a confidence to get dialed-in.” [H/T Essentially Sports]

Hogan is considered by many as the greatest WWE Superstar in the history of the company. He has done it all in the ring and is a two-time WWE Hall of Famer.

