[Photo] WWE legend shares heartfelt picture of his late son

WWE Hall of Famer Jerry 'The King' Lawler recently shared a throwback picture on Twitter.

The former King of the Ring, widely regarded as one of the greatest commentators and wrestlers in the history of this business, has been dealing with health issues for some time now.

As he gets better, Lawler decided to share an old picture of his family. He can be seen holding his late son, Brian Christopher, in the photograph.

"Just found these 2 pictures of me and their mother, Kay. I'm holding Bryan and his brother is Kevin!!!" Lawler shared.

Christopher, also known to WWE fans as 'Grandmaster Sexay,' tragically passed away on July 29, 2018.

WWE legend Jerry Lawler provides a health update

Jerry 'The King' Lawler was hospitalized in February earlier this year after suffering a heart attack for the second time in five years.

During a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Senior Editor Bill Apter, Lawler provided an update regarding his health. He shared that he was doing much better.

"I've had a bunch of different things and I'm still in rehab three times a week, and probably the main thing that's drawing me back now, that you can probably tell as you hear me talk, my voice is not the same as it was beforehand. It's slowly coming back, but it needed to come back a little more before I could make sense with my speech and vocabulary," Lawler said.

Lawler's last WWE appearance was an untelevised segment on RAW earlier this year. He came out to a massive ovation in front of his hometown fans in Memphis, Tennessee.

