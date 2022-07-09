[Photo] WWE Legend The Rock's daughter Ava Raine teases in-ring debut at recent live event 

Ava Raine (Simone Johnson) has been training at WWE's Performance Center since May 2020 and it appears that she could finally be teasing her in-ring debut.

Raine is the daughter of WWE legend The Rock and in recent months she has been handed her new ring name in the company and even changed up her look.

This past week she appeared in front of a live crowd in Citrus Springs, Florida, and was seen scouting talent.

The star was spotted during the women's match on the show and was seen scouting the talent in the ring before heading back. At present, it's unknown who she was focused on or if this will have anything to do with her storyline when she makes her main show debut.

Simone Johnson could become part of Roman Reigns' Bloodline on WWE SmackDown

Simone Johnson signed with WWE back in 2020 and has been pushing for her debut for more than two years. Johnson isn't the only member of the Anoa'i family in the NXT setup at present, since Solo Sikoa is also making waves in the developmental division.

There have been rumors that Sikoa could be called up to the main roster to align with his brothers The Usos in the near future, but there is also nothing stopping Simone from doing the same thing.

Johnson could become the first female to be added to the group, given that The Rock and Roman Reigns are related through a blood pact, Johnson would be welcomed into the Bloodline as a family member.

Johnson could make a name for herself as Ava Raine before making a move to the main roster since she has quite the shadow to step into.

