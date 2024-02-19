[Photo] WWE NXT Superstar Cora Jade looks unrecognizable in new post, sends out bold message ahead of Elimination Chamber

WWE Superstar Cora Jade recently uploaded a new photograph of herself in which she looks unrecognizable. She also sent out a bold message ahead of Elimination Chamber.

After a gap of almost four months, Jade had made her return to the developmental brand and had attacked NXT Women's Champion Lyra Valkyria. On January 12th, Jade faced Valkyria in a live event and eventually suffered a torn ACL during the bout. Following that, she has been absent from the ring and is expected to be out of action for nine months more.

Taking to social media, the young NXT sensation uploaded a few new photos of herself, while sending out a bold message.

"May God have mercy on my enemies because I won’t," wrote Jade.

WWE legend Booker T shares his honest opinion of NXT Superstar Cora Jade

WWE legend Booker T recently shared his honest opinion on rising NXT Superstar Cora Jade.

While speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast when Jade returned, Booker T said Jade is different from the other female stars on the developmental brand. He added that Jade has been doing great, and has managed to stand out from the crowd. He said that in many ways the NXT star reminded him of AJ Lee.

“The thing with Cora is you could tell she’s a star. She’s going to be a player in the business. Even once she gets to the main roster, there’s something about Cora that just stands out. She’s different than most of the girls on the roster. She reminds me of AJ Lee so much. She reminds me of that firecracker that was just herself and unapologetic. [Jade is an] ‘I’m going to go out and do it like this, whether you like it or not’ type of girl," he said. [From 57:17 to 57:55]

The veteran added:

“So I’m glad Cora’s back, because she’s always been one of my favorites. Of course, everybody needs to work on certain things. I can’t wait to get her under my tutelage a little bit, get her on a film study one day, and work with her. She does a lot of things so well, but there’s always certain things you can work on.” [From 57:56 to 58:18]

It would be interesting to see what plans WWE will have for Cora Jade once she recovers and is able to get back in the ring.

