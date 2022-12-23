WWE Superstar Ivy Nile, who has been a part of Diamond Mine after its second inception during the reboot of the Black and Gold brand, recently got hitched.

In 2021, Ivy Nile became a part of the rebooted version of the Black and Gold brand and associated herself with Rodrick Strong, Brutus Creed, and Julius Creed of the Diamond Mine. She began her journey with the stable as a singles competitor.

Before joining the developmental brand and becoming a staple on WWE NXT, she made a handful of appearances on the main roster during the Pandemic Era. She also appeared on RAW Underground, where she lost to Shayna Baszler. Today, she shared pictures from her wedding. Check it out:

"For the rest of my life @ari_m_levy 💜"

Earlier this year, she got engaged to her long-time boyfriend, ARI M. Levy, and got married in front of friends and family in a closed ceremony.

Ivy Nile recently lost a match for the WWE NXT Women's Tag Team Championship

The state of the NXT women's tag team division was left in shambles when Cora Jade turned on Roxanne Perez and cost her a title match against former NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose.

After their falling out, Jade dumped the title in the trash and vacated it as she wanted to focus on becoming the NXT Women's Championship. Later, Kayden Carter and Katana Chance won the vacant titles.

Earlier this year, Ivy Nile shifted her focus toward the WWE NXT women's tag team division, where she began working with Tatum Paxley on the developmental brand for months.

Last Tuesday, the duo was in a Triple Threat Tag Team match for the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship, where they lost to the reigning champions alongside Toxic Attraction.

Do you want to see Ivy Nile win the NXT Championship in the near future? Sound off in the comment section.

A WWE Hall of Famer says that Vince McMahon should return back to the company here

Poll : 0 votes