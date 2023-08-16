Photo: WWE Offical Jessika Carr shares inspiring weight loss update

Popular WWE Official Jessika Carr has kept her fanbase updated throughout her weight loss journey over the past few months.

With regular Instagram posts to show her workouts and some of the results, Carr took to the social media app again today to share her most revealing picture showcasing the results of her hard work.

The WWE referee thanked several people who had been in her corner throughout her journey after noting that she had uploaded the picture quickly because she was amazed at how her body was "showing up."

The wrestling world has been supportive of Carr throughout her journey as she continues to update her results, goals, and even some of her most motivational messages to push to her end goal, which is seemingly now much closer in sight.

Jessika Carr wrestled for several years before becoming a WWE Official

Jessika Carr has made history in this company as the first-ever full-time female referee and has also been able to break down her own glass ceilings. Even though Carr is popular for wearing the stripes in the center of the ring, she actually had an in-ring career as a wrestler prior to joining WWE.

From 2013 to 2017, Carr wrestled for several promotions, with her final match coming against wrestling legend Jazz back in April 2017. After making a name for herself and attending a tryout with Vince McMahon's company, she switched to being a referee instead.

Carr has since officiated some of the biggest matches in the last five years and has made history alongside Aja Smith as the two women have pushed the concept of female officials forward as far as in Saudi Arabia.

Do you think Jessika Carr should be allowed to step in the ring and wrestle one day? Share your thoughts in the comments section below!

