Photo: WWE's special plans for Bray Wyatt's WrestleMania 37 entrance

WWE has interesting plans for the entrances of Bray Wyatt (The Fiend), Sasha Banks, Bianca Belair, and other superstars at WrestleMania 37. Several interesting photos from the Raymond James Stadium are currently being circulated on social media which drop hints about WWE's plans.

The company is testing drones ahead of WrestleMania 37, and it looks like the same will be deployed for entrances of WWE's top superstars. The drone formations in the early photos show Bianca's lips and the 'EST', The Friend's iconic 'Let Me In,' and Sasha Banks' shades. Check out the photos below:

Pretty cool. Apparently they’re trying out some drones right now in preparation for WrestleMania. You can see Bianca’s lips and EST, Sasha’s shades, and Fiend’s Let Me In



(Dont know who to credit, but credit to whoever posted them.) pic.twitter.com/dj0XogPvbN — frank | SashaMania SZN (@TheNextBlGThing) April 10, 2021

Bray Wyatt is featured in a major match at the show

Bray Wyatt's alter-ego, The Fiend, has been feuding with WWE legend Randy Orton for a while now. Orton burned The Fiend alive at TLC 2020, but things were far from over. The latter returned at Fastlane 2021 and helped Alexa Bliss score a massive upset over Orton. Now, Orton and his arch nemesis are all set to collide one-on-one at The Show of Shows.

The duo have faced off at WrestleMania before, when Orton defeated Wyatt for the WWE title at WrestleMania 33. Here's what Orton said about it:

"Personally, I think I tend to perform the best with a certain type of character, type of WWE Superstar, and Bray Wyatt doesn’t really fit that mold. But I think with his ability to tell a story, his ability to portray the characters he’s come up with so well, I think that it’s something that we would have to do in the future," Randy Orton said.

Bianca Belair won the 2021 Women's Royal Rumble match and will headline WrestleMania 37 with Sasha Banks. The buildup to the feud has been lackluster, but fans are pretty excited to see the two African-American women create history.

WWE is doing everything it can to make this event a special attraction and the drones could also be used for other major superstar entrances.

Do you think these drones will make the superstar entrances more attractive at WrestleMania 37?