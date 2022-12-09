In the past, WWE has worked with several actors, including Triple H, who worked on several Hollywood projects during his time as a full-time competitor. The Game was recently spotted with 2-time Grammy Award winner Bad Bunny.

Earlier this year, Triple H gained more control and power within the company following his father-in-law Vince McMahon's retirement. In McMahon's absence, Hunter has formed a new regime to successfully run WWE on a weekly and monthly basis.

Before leaving the company, McMahon got a chance to work with Puerto Rican rapper and singer Bad Bunny on numerous occasions. Triple H was recently seen with the former 24/7 Champion. Here's what he had to say:

"@sanbenito is such a big star that when he drops in to have lunch… he just lands his plane in downtown L.A., eats and then takes off… #RockStarLife"

Triple H @TripleH @sanbenito is such a big star that when he drops in to have lunch… he just lands his plane in downtown L.A., eats and then takes off… #RockStarLife .@sanbenito is such a big star that when he drops in to have lunch… he just lands his plane in downtown L.A., eats and then takes off… #RockStarLife https://t.co/a3mFGJdSSG

Bad Bunny returned to WWE earlier this year when he entered the Men's Royal Rumble match. Unfortunately, he was eliminated by Brock Lesnar.

Triple H mentioned meeting Bad Bunny at WWE Clash at The Castle 2022 press conference

Last year, Bad Bunny shocked the world with his performance at WrestleMania 37 when he teamed up with Damian Priest to take on The Miz and John Morrison in a tag team match. Earlier this year, he appeared at the Royal Rumble, where The Beast Incarnate eliminated the rapper and singer.

After the new regime took over the company, several changes were made by Triple H. During the WWE Clash at The Castle press conference, fans wanted to know Bad Bunny's status with the company. Here's what The Game had to say about the 2-time Grammy Award winner:

"Bad Bunny and I are gonna have a conversation very, very soon. It’s already scheduled, we’re gonna see what’s available.”

It looks like the recent lunch with Bad Bunny might have been the scheduled conversation. There are several possibilities out of which another appearance at Royal Rumble would be very likely for the singer.

Do you want to see Bad Bunny return under Hunter's new regime? Sound off in the comment section.

A WWE Hall of Famer was just referred to as a politician scumbag. More details here

Poll : Would you like to see Bad Bunny perform in WWE again? Yes No 0 votes