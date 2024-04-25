[PHOTO] WWE star almost unrecognizable after undergoing major transformation; shows off sensational new look

A WWE star shows off his new look following a major transformation through dedication and hard work.

Karrion Kross recently shared his journey to getting into better shape over the past two months. Kross was unhappy with his physique seven weeks ago and decided to focus on his transformation. He used his look from seven years ago as inspiration when he was still wrestling for promotions such as AAA and Lucha Underground.

"You can fall once in life and call it quits. That's easy. Or you can fall a million times in life, get back up everytime and win everything you've ever wanted in the end. Grateful today for every setback in life I've ever had. I found reserves I never knew I had," Kross wrote.

According to several posts on Karrion Kross' social media, he underwent a dieting program under the guidance of former bodybuilder Dave Palumbo. Kross sought Palumbo's help in regaining his physique just in time for the biggest WWE event of the year.

The two-time NXT champion looked more muscular at WrestleMania XL compared to two months ago. He made his WrestleMania debut with the Authors of Pain in a six-man tag team match under Philadelphia Street Fight rules against Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits.

Expand Tweet

Karrion Kross and The Final Testament coming for all WWE NXT gold

Karrion Kross and the Authors of Pain, collectively known as The Final Testament, made a surprise return to NXT a couple of weeks ago. Akam and Rezar went after newly-crowned NXT Tag Team Champions Axiom and Nathan Frazer. AOP is set to challenge for the title next week at NXT Spring Breakin' Week Two.

Kross also revealed the reason why they returned to WWE's developmental brand. They are going for all the gold in NXT, which means he'll likely get into it with new NXT champion Trick Williams, as well as the winner of next week's matchup between Oba Femi and Ivar for the NXT North American Championship.

Scarlett has barely wrestled during her tenure in WWE, but if The Final Testament wants all the gold, she'll have to beat Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women's Championship.

Expand Tweet