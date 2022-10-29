[Photo] WWE star Gigi Dolin cosplays an iconic character at a Halloween themed live event

WWE star Gigi Dolin recently cosplayed the iconic movie character Chucky during NXT's Halloween-themed live event in Melbourne, Florida.

Chucky, often referred to as Charles Lee Ray (the human form of the doll), is the main antagonist of the Child's Play franchise. The character is a vicious serial killer and is regarded as one of the most iconic dolls alongside Annabelle of the Conjuring.

Taking to Twitter, Dolin shared a photo of herself cosplaying Chucky. Meanwhile, the WWE Universe also shared photos on social media from the NXT Melbourne house show.

Check out Gigi Dolin cosplaying as Chucky at NXT Melbourne:

A few days back, Dolin hinted at the idea of her cosplaying Chucky for NXT's Halloween-themed show. Taking to Twitter, she posted a selfie with the doll.

Check out Dolin's tweet below:

Dolin was also seen interacting with Chucky during a spooky haunted house segment that aired during NXT Halloween Havoc. The Toxic Attraction made their way into the house in search of Alba Fyre.

Fyre, who lured Mandy Rose and her group into the haunted house, took out every member of the faction by herself. However, she was unsuccessful in capturing the NXT Women's Championship at the show. Midway through the same segment, Dolin was seen conversing with Chucky.

Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne played a crucial role in Mandy Rose retaining her NXT Women's Championship

At NXT Halloween Havoc, Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne assisted their stablemate, Mandy Rose, in retaining the NXT Women's Championship.

Following her win over Alba Fyre and her latest title defense, Rose completed an entire year as the NXT Women's Champion. She took to Twitter to celebrate her massive milestone with the following tweet:

The Toxic Attraction leader won the belt by beating Raquel Rodriguez, formerly Raquel Gonzalez, at Halloween Havoc 2021. Meanwhile, Dolin and Jayne also captured the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship twice to bring all the gold to Toxic Attraction.

Have you enjoyed Toxic Attraction's run in WWE NXT? Sound off in the comments section below.

Which wrestler does Bayley consider her long lost brother? Find out here.

Poll : 0 votes