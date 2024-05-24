[Photo] WWE star poses with Randy Orton in the sunset ahead of SmackDown

A WWE star has recently uploaded a photo with Randy Orton ahead of tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

The WWE star in question is Kayla Braxton. After successfully defeating Carmelo Hayes on last week's episode of the Blue Brand, Orton advanced to the semifinals of the King of the Ring Tournament. Tonight, he will face Bloodline's Tama Tonga.

Taking to social media, WWE star Kayla Braxton uploaded a few pictures with The Viper during their trip to the Red Sea in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, ahead of SmackDown. She also asked the fans to look out for her exclusive interview with Orton.

"Pretty special to watch the sun set over the Red Sea with one of the greatest superstars this business has ever seen. Keep an eye out for this exclusive chat I had with Randy Orton leading into one of the biggest weekends of his career. 🌅 🐍," wrote Braxton.

Check out Kayla Braxton's Instagram post below:

WWE Superstar Randy Orton shared his honest story of getting into the company

Randy Orton has recently confessed his story about how he got into wrestling.

While speaking during an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Senior Editor, Bill Apter, at a recent Southern Illinois Championship Wrestling (SICW) event, Orton thanked his father, Bob Orton Jr., who helped him get into the company. He added that his hard work and sacrifices opened the door for The Viper.

He spoke about the people who struggle to earn their positions in the company.

"He [Bob Orton Jr.] got me in, and it's because of his hard work and all those sacrifices and all that time away from home that I'm here. So, if anything, thank you, Dad, for everything that you did throughout the years. You got me right in that door, man. I know a lot of guys that have that hustle, that have had to find their own way into the business. I don't know that I have that [hustle], just being honest, so I don't know that I would have found my way into the ring without you, so I'm very lucky to have you, Grandpa, Uncle Barry. Yeah, yeah, yeah, thank you."

Although Randy Orton showed his dominance by defeating Hayes in the quarterfinals, it will be interesting to see if he can qualify for the semifinals by defeating Tonga similarly.