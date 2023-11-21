[Photo] WWE star Samantha Irvin shares an interesting picture from RAW; references Harry Potter film series

WWE Superstar Samantha Irvin recently referenced Harry Potter in her new Instagram post from the latest edition of RAW.

This week's episode of Monday Night RAW featured several entertaining matches, including the fatal-four-way match to determine the number one contenders for the Women's Tag Team Championship. The most exciting segment of tonight's episode included Cody Rhodes' announcement about the fifth member to join his team.

The American Nightmare named Randy Orton as the fifth member of his squad for the men's WarGames bout on Saturday.

Following the episode, Irvin took to social media to upload a photo of herself wearing a sweater with the Hogwarts logo. She also referenced Hermione Granger from the film series Harry Potter.

"Not me, not Hermione…………………. #WWERaw," wrote Irvin in the post's caption.

Check out Samantha Irvin's Instagram post below:

Samantha Irvin shares her honest opinion of Ricochet and Logan Paul's match

WWE star Samantha Irvin recently commented on her fiance, Ricochet, and Logan Paul's match at SummerSlam 2023.

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Irvin mentioned that she was displeased to watch her partner get assaulted in front of her. She added that it was her first time watching Ricochet in such a condition while she was in front of her.

Irvin said although she felt terrible about The Human Highlight Reel's loss, she had to make the announcements, as it was part of her job.

"I was not happy and definitely not happy to have a camera in my face while he's [Logan Paul] saying that to me. So not my favorite, and it's crazy because it's such a replayed moment. It's like the wackest moment that I've had, but you know it’s fine. No matter what, I was gonna get the announcement off, no matter what, but I was obviously in shock. I have not seen anyone assault my fiance with brass knuckles before, so that was a first."

It would be exciting to see if Irvin will be a part of more on-screen angles in the future,

