[Photo]- WWE Superstar Bayley breaks character as she poses with current SmackDown star in a throwback photo

WWE Superstar Natalya sent out a heartwarming message to Damage CTRL member Bayley in a social media post.

On the most recent episode of Monday Night RAW, Damage CTRL members Dakota Kai and IYO SKY attacked Becky Lynch. Lynch, Alexa Bliss, and Nikki Cross competed in a Triple threat match, which was eventually won by Bliss.

Taking to Instagram, Nattie reposted a fan's story, which featured an old photo of the former with The Role Model. Natalya captioned the photo as she mentioned how pretty the Damage CTRL member is.

"You're very special, @itsmebayley! (And very pretty!)" wrote Natalya.

Check out a screen grab of Nattie's Instagram story below:

Bully Ray brutalized Bayley and her faction Damage CTRL

WWE legend Bully Ray, also known as Bubba Ray Dudley, brutalized Bayley and her faction Damage CTRL.

While speaking on his show Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray heavily criticized Damage CTRL as he mentioned that there is nothing extraordinarily special about the faction.

He then added that he likes The Role Model on her own and not with her current faction.

"I'm begging somebody to call this show and smarten me up as to why I should give one damn about Damage CTRL right now. I don't get it, I don't know. I don't sit here on Tuesday mornings and go, 'Oh boy, I can't wait to talk about Damage CTRL and bury them.' No, I've separated this as much as I can. I like Bayley on her own, end of story."

Damage CTRL members, The Role Model, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY, alongside Rhea Ripley and Nikki Cross, faced Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Becky Lynch, and Mia Yim for the Women's WarGames match at the Survivor Series WarGames premium live event.

After a brutal bout, the match was eventually won by The EST's team, as Lynch pinned Damage CTRL member Kai.

It will be interesting to see what plans WWE has for The Role Model in the near future.

