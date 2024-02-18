[Photo] WWE Superstar Bianca Belair spotted at UFC 298 alongside Montez Ford

WWE Superstars Montez Ford and Bianca Belair were spotted together at the recently concluded UFC 298 pay-per-view.

UFC 298 took place in Anaheim, California, on February 17, 2024. The pay-per-view featured multiple fights, including the high-profile main event, which saw Ilia Topuria take on Alexander Volkanovski for the Featherweight Title. Topuria defeated Volkanovski via a second-round knockout.

WWE SmackDown Superstar Belair and her better half, Montez Ford, attended UFC 298. The EST of WWE took to her Instagram handle to upload a Boomerang video with Ford from the event.

Check out a screengrab of Bianca Belair's Instagram Story below:

For those unaware, UFC and WWE merged last year to form TKO Group Holdings under Endeavor.

WWE Superstar Bianca Belair discusses a potential heel turn

Bianca Belair is among the most popular babyfaces in WWE today. She headlined WrestleMania 37 in 2021 and has faced several top names like Becky Lynch and Asuka over the years.

In a chat with Ariel Helwani on MMA Hour, Belair discussed the importance of adopting the right heel character:

“At NXT, I was a heel, but if I ever turned heel now, I want to be the right type of heel. I was the cool heel in NXT, which I don’t feel benefitted anyone but myself. I got myself over. If I’m in there with a babyface that’s not as established, it’s very hard for them. I learned when I got to the main roster how great it is to work with an amazing heel like Bayley when I first came in. The reason why I think I hit the ground running, as a good guy, was I had this amazing heel who was established and over," she said.

The EST further highlighted how a heel Bayley helped her gain prominence on the main roster:

"She [Bayley] helped introduce me to the audience and helped people get to know me and care about me. That’s what I want to do if I ever turn heel, so I won’t be the heel you like and cheer for," Belair added. (H/T Wrestletalk)

It will be exciting to see what plans WWE has going forward for Bianca Belair. Will she challenge for a top championship at WrestleMania 40? Only time will tell.

