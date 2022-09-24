[Photo] WWE Superstar displays gruesome bruise after being put through a table by Liv Morgan on SmackDown

WWE star Lacey Evans took to Twitter to display a gruesome bruise she received after being put through a table by Liv Morgan.

On this week's SmackDown, Morgan secured a singles victory over Evans beating her courtesy of the Oblivion. Post-match, the SmackDown Women's Champion set up a table and hit a Diving Senton on Evans.

Taking to Twitter, the 32-year-old star revealed the bruise on her back and also sent out a short message to Morgan.

"I got a back made for [email protected]#s like you . @yaonlylivvonce Until next time....WWE" wrote Evans.

Check out Evans' tweet:

Evans was recently unsuccessful in winning a Five-Way Elimination Match that would have made her the new #1 contender for Morgan's championship.

Instead, Ronda Rousey earned herself another shot at the SmackDown Women's Title and will face Morgan at the upcoming Extreme Rules premium live event. The two women will collide in an Extreme Rules Match.

It is safe to say that Morgan made a huge statement ahead of her next title defense at the expense of Evans.

The WWE Universe showed their support for Lacey Evans after her loss to Liv Morgan

In the aftermath of Lacey Evans' loss to Liv Morgan, the WWE Universe showcased their support for the former Sassy Southern Belle.

Fans labeled Evans as "underrated" and also praised her for her impressive physique.

Check out the Twitter reactions:

Other fans questioned WWE's decision to have Evans lose to Morgan, even suggesting that she shouldn't be 'jobbing' to the SmackDown Women's Champion.

Check out the same tweets:

For Evans, it remains to be seen what plans WWE has in store for her next. Whereas, Liv Morgan will aim to secure a third win over Ronda Rousey.

She initially beat The Baddest Woman On The Planet at Money in the Bank and followed up with a controversial win at SummerSlam earlier this year.

