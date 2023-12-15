[Photo]- WWE Superstar Kevin Owens poses with popular personality outside WWE, grabs attention

WWE Superstar Kevin Owens was recently seen posing with the Canadian actor Brendan Fraser.

Owens returned to Friday Night SmackDown on November 10, replacing Corey Graves in commentary. Owens further initiated a feud with Grayson Waller and Austin Theory after being provoked by the duo. Owens was eventually suspended for a week by Nick Aldis before he made his return to the company on the November 24 episode of SmackDown. On the same night, Owens, alongside LA Knight, successfully defeated Waller and Theory in a match.

The official Twitter handle of WWE recently posted a picture of Kevin Owens and his daughter posing alongside the Canadian-American actor Brendan Fraser and his wife. The official handle also mentioned that the picture was an encounter the fans did not know they needed to see.

Check out Kevin Owens' picture with Brendan Fraser and his wife below:

Nick Aldis commented on his decision to suspend Kevin Owens

The SmackDown General Manager, Nick Aldis, recently commented on suspending Kevin Owens from the blue brand for a week.

While speaking in an episode of WWE's The Bump, Aldis mentioned that although it was a tough decision for him to make, he had previously warned Owens not to get physical while being in Corey Graves' position.

“It wasn’t a tough decision. I’m the man who facilitated KO coming to the blue brand. I think he’s one of the very top competitors in the WWE. But I have to stick to my word. As a leader and as an executive, my word is everything. In this business, your word is your bond. That is a mantra as old as the hills in our industry. I told KO earlier in the night, ‘Yes, you can sit in for Corey Graves. But please don’t get physical,'" Nick Aldis said.

Aldis further added how Owens was unable to stand his ground and got involved in a brawl with Grayson Waller and Austin Theory. This further resulted in Aldis suspending Owens for a week from the blue brand.

"He didn’t follow through with that, and I had no choice but to follow through with my word, which was, if you do, I have no choice but to suspend you. So, he left me no choice. Certainly not a nefarious thing, certainly it a malicious thing. It’s just my word, and my word is my bond, and as a professional, I had no choice."

It would be exciting to see what plans WWE has going forward for Kevin Owens.

