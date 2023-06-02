PHOTO: WWE Superstar Omos gets married

Congratulations are in order for WWE star Omos, who has officially tied the knot. It was back in March when The Nigerian Giant revealed that he was set to marry his then-fiancee later this year.

Omos has been a mainstay in WWE for about four years. In 2019, he initially reported to the Performance Center before making his debut in a house show.

Taking to Instagram, WWE star Odyssey Jones shared videos from Omos' wedding. The former RAW Tag Team Champion was seen dancing with his wife.

Check out a screenshot of Omos and his wife, courtesy of Jones' Instagram story:

After moving up to the main roster, the 29-year-old superstar started teaming up with AJ Styles.

In the lead-up to WrestleMania 37, Omos announced that he would be making his in-ring debut at the event. At the show, he and Styles defeated Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods of The New Day, to win the RAW Tag Team Championships.

Former WWE Champion AJ Styles recently spoke about Omos

AJ Styles and Omos' partnership ended on a bitter note, with the latter betraying The Phenomenal One.

However, Styles spoke highly of his former tag team partner. Speaking in an interview with Sportsmail, the former WWE Champion spoke quite highly of Omos. He said:

"I'm so proud of him dude, so proud of him. It's harder for a man of his size to learn what we do, it's not easy. It's easier for me, guys like this size, cos I can do almost everything right? But for him, a guy who's like 7'3, 7'4 with his shoes on, for him to be doing what he's doing right now I am absolutely one hundred per cent loving it and so proud of him cos it's not easy for a man of his size,"

Omos is currently managed by MVP, and at WrestleMania 39, he faced Brock Lesnar, arguably the biggest match of his career so far.

