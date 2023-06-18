WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley has shared her incredible six-year transformation on her official Instagram handle.

The Nightmare has come a long way over the past six years in WWE. She is one of the most popular superstars in the company today. Ripley is currently a member of The Judgment Day on RAW.

WWE recently shared a picture showing Rhea Ripley's insane transformation. The Eradicator noticed the post and shared the same on her Instagram story.

Rhea Ripley's character transformation was a major turning point in her career

Ripley's gothic look was a big upgrade for the Australian superstar and it quickly became a hit with the WWE Universe.

She recently had a chat with Corey Graves on After The Bell and opened up about making a massive change in her look. Here's what she said:

"I wanted to cut my hair for a long time, but I was so scared. It's such a scary thing, I always use my hair to hide behind, but one of the guys at the PC was like, 'I think you'd rock short hair. Just do it." And I was like, 'alright I'm gonna do it.' So I cut my hair, and gradually it got shorter every week. Every NXT show, it got shorter and shorter. But I think I just finally started accepting who I was, and not caring what everyone else thought of me." [H/T WrestlingInc]

Rhea Ripley is the current WWE Women's World Champion on RAW and is one of the most dominant female stars on the main roster. She still has a long road ahead of her.

By the time Ripley hangs up her boots, she will have carved a first-ballot Hall of Fame career for herself in WWE.

