Photo: WWE Superstar Ridge Holland shows off impressive body transformation 

Ridge Holland has had some bad luck in WWE over the years, but the British star appears to have found his place alongside Sheamus and Butch in The Brawling Brutes.

Holland has clearly been putting the hours in at the gym over the past few months, following in the footsteps of Imperium, who have already undergone impressive body transformations since their main roster promotion.

Ridge Holland took to Twitter earlier today and shared an image where he showed off the abs that were forming, showing off how much work he had been putting in.

Holland captioned the image "On its way" and hid his face as he showed off his amazing body transformation publicly.

The 35-year-old is yet to win a title in WWE as a singles or tag team wrestler. But Holland could be well on his way as a member of The Brawling Brutes since his stable has stepped into a feud with the new alliance of Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits in recent weeks on SmackDown.

Ridge Holland competed in a Terry Funk Hardcore match last week on WWE SmackDown

This past week on SmackDown, as part of a tribute to hardcore legend Terry Funk, Butch & Ridge Holland competed in a Terry Funk Hardcore match. The match saw the faces looking for some revenge after the return of The Street Profits, who had Bobby Lashley's help on ringside.

Lashley took out Butch with an outstanding Spear after their initial interaction earlier in the match, which led to Holland being put through a table, and the two British stars came up short. It seems like their quest for revenge could now continue heading into the aptly named Payback event next Saturday night.

Do you think Ridge Holland should break away from The Brawling Brutes and be pushed as a singles star? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

