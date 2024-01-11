[Photo] WWE Superstar Scarlett posts transformation pictures with real-life partner, Karrion Kross

WWE Superstar Scarlett recently uploaded transformation images on Instagram with her real-life partner, Karrion Kross.

Kross and Scarlett were drafted to the blue brand as part of the 2023 WWE Draft. After a brief absence, Kross competed in the United States Championship Tournament, losing to Bobby Lashley in the first round. On SmackDown: New Year's Revolution, The Doom Walker, alongside Scarlett, Paul Ellering, and Authors of Pain, attacked Lashley and Street Profits.

Scarlett recently shared two pictures on Instagram with the former NXT Champion, highlighting their three-year transformation.

"3 years apart!! 🤯➡️SWIPE➡️," she wrote in the post's caption.

Dutch Mantell shared his honest opinion on WWE Superstar Karrion Kross

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently commented on SmackDown Superstar Karrion Kross' segment on the New Year's Revolution episode of the blue show.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell compared Kross' newly formed alliance with the Authors of Pain to the Maximum Male Models. He said the team was 'dead on arrival' and their attack on Street Profits wouldn't change anything:

"I didn't like it. They are trying to take Karrion Kross, do something with him, [and] put him with this other team. I'm gonna have to say that they have the same effect on me as, who did I say dead on arrival? The Maximum Male Models. Well, the whole thing is still dead on arrival. Nothing's gonna happen. They're not gonna move nothing. I don't think they are gonna sell a ticket. They may unsell some tickets. They're not exciting, and them beating up the Street Profits, I don't care," Dutch Mantell said. [49:48 - 50:32]

It will be interesting to see what plans the company has going forward for Kross and his team.

