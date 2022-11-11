Create

Photo: WWE Superstar shares rare image of Brock Lesnar being completely dominated

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Nov 11, 2022 07:09 AM IST
Brock Lesnar
Brock Lesnar is a former Universal Champion

Bobby Lashley has taken to social media to share a rare image of Brock Lesnar being dominated by him.

Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley faced each other at WWE Crown Jewel. The match was a brutal affair filled with multiple spears and F-5s. Most of the match was dominated by Bobby Lashley.

However, he was still unable to put away Brock Lesnar, who somehow managed to pin him for the win. After the match was over, Bobby Lashley took his frustrations out on Lesnar by putting him in the Hurt Lock, leaving the Beast incapacitated in the ring.

It seems like this feud may be far from over, as Lashley took to Twitter to post an image of him dominating Lesnar with the Hurt Lock. He even set the picture as his profile image.

"#NewProfilePic," tweeted Lashley.
#NewProfilePic https://t.co/8g0bOnJG0X

Fans react to Bobby Lashley's tweet about Brock Lesnar

Fans were quick to reply and react to the former WWE Champion's tweet, with many people reassuring Lashley that he will get a rematch and also get the win over Lesnar.

Check out some of the reactions below:

@fightbobby Nice. #TheMasterlock
@fightbobby The almighty 🥵
@fightbobby 👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿🦾😁
@fightbobby i like the new you
@fightbobby https://t.co/LLhWktaI8R
@fightbobby This is good 👍🏾
@fightbobby Bobby lashley Now unstoppable tiger
@fightbobby Nice. Hopefully this'll lead up to a part 3 between you and Brock sometime next year

One fan guarantees that Bobby Lashley will get his rematch.

@fightbobby You’re gonna get your rematch I promise you that. Even if it happens at wrestlemania 39.

Another fan stated that Lashley needs to beat Lesnar.

@fightbobby You need to get that W off him bro. We know you're better

A fan commented that he liked this version of Lashley.

@fightbobby I like this Bobby Lashley

One member of the WWE Universe seemed happy that Lashley made The Beast look weak.

@fightbobby Nice. Hopefully this'll lead up to a part 3 between you and Brock sometime next year

One fan feels that Bobby Lashley should have beaten Brock Lesnar.

@fightbobby Should have won

While another fan suggested a better picture.

@fightbobby That’s cool, but this one better https://t.co/CY4LXlTR8O

This fan wants to see these two men battle it out inside a fight pit.

@fightbobby Rematch in a fight pit At mania

Another fan expressed excitement for more encounters between the two men.

@fightbobby I can't wait for more brawls between these two. 🔥

With this rivalry now sitting at 1-1, it's safe to assume that there will be a rubber match between the two superstars in the near future. We will have to wait and see who will finally win this feud.

What do you make of Bobby Lashley's new profile picture? Let us know in the comments section.

