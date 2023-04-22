[PHOTO] Xavier Woods has a big appearance change on SmackDown this week

Xavier Woods put on an incredible effort in his match against Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship. Not only was it his first-ever shot at the title, but he also had a new look.

Woods made his way to the ring, and you can see that he went from his traditional afro hairstyle to braids - something that was highlighted during his entrance:

Interestingly enough, the change happened during SmackDown. WWE had posted a video before the show starting where Xavier Woods entered the arena, but had the hairstyle that we are typically used to seeing him in:

WWE @WWE @AustinCreedWins is tired of being overlooked and is ready to make a statement TONIGHT on #SmackDown .@AustinCreedWins is tired of being overlooked and is ready to make a statement TONIGHT on #SmackDown. 😳 https://t.co/EuWzX0GOVs

The appearance change, unfortunately, couldn't help The New Day star defeat Gunther as he fell just short after putting on a brave fight. As mentioned, it was his first shot at the title, and how he lost makes one think he may get another chance soon.

He didn't end up getting pinned. Instead, Gunther choked him out, and it was a submission victory for the dominant Intercontinental Champion. While nobody expected Woods to win, it was still a great way to utilize him while Kofi Kingston and Big E are on the sidelines.

What are your thoughts on Woods' new look? Sound off in the comments section below.

Check out a never-before-heard Chris Benoit story right here from a WWE Hall of Famer

Poll : 0 votes