PHOTO: Zelina Vega pays tribute to WWE Hall of Famer with interesting new look

Zelina Vega has taken to social media to share an interesting new look, inspired by a WWE Hall of Famer.

Vega has been on a promising run on SmackDown since she introduced Legado Del Fantasma to the main roster. She recently turned face for the first time in her career when her group reformed the LWO alongside Rey Mysterio. Earlier this year, the 32-year-old challenged for Rhea Ripley's since-renamed SmackDown Women's Championship at Backlash and recently competed in the Women's Money in the Bank match.

The former Queen of the Ring is well known for wowing fans with her electrifying new outfits. Recently, she took to Twitter to share an interesting new look inspired by Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam.

"One of a kind," Zelina tweeted

Zelina Vega says that joining the LWO has changed her life and WWE career

Zelina Vega made her WWE debut in 2017. Since then, she has won the Women's Tag Team Championships and was the first-ever Queen of the Ring.

When Legado Del Fantasma joined forces with Rey Mysterio to reform the LWO earlier this year, Zelina turned face for the first time since she arrived in the company.

During a recent interview with Wrestlesphere, The Puerto Rican Superstar explained how joining the group has impacted her life and career.

"Joining the LWO has changed my life, my wrestling career and my life in general. It’s a whole new form of person for me because I never thought I’d be a good guy ever. It’s like I get to show a whole new side of me and getting to train under Rey Mysterio is something I never thought I’d get to do," said Vega.

